Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stingray Digitl Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.55 million.

