Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.