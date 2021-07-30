Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Boosted by Wedbush

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $8,326,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $23,596,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

