Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Domtar Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$68.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Domtar has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.07.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

