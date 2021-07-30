Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Decreased by Analyst

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LivaNova in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

