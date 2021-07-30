Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

