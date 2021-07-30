Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Boosted by Analyst

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

AGS opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $282.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.53. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

