Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Increased by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.18.

TSE TOY opened at C$47.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.34. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.13.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

