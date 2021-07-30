Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. FIL Ltd grew its position in Coty by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

