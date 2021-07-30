Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Lowered by Analyst

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.31.

Cameco stock opened at C$22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -229.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.62.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.