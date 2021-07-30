Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

