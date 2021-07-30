Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 738,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 543,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

