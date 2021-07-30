Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.