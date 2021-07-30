Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.95. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.