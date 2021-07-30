Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 66.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $605,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.