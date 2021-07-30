Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Reduced by Analyst

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.24 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.93 million, a PE ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

