Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

