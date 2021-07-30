Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Increased by B. Riley

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

