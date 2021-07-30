Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.