Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HRZN opened at $17.46 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.