Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JBLU stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

