Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

ODFL opened at $267.99 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

