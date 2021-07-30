Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Increased by Analyst

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

