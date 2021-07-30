Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Boosted by Wedbush

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

SIX opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.