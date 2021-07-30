Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

UAL opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

