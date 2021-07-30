Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By B. Riley

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

