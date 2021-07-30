Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $25.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $27.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,424.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $27.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.60 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,470.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.