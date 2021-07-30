Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

GOL stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

