Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $243.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.