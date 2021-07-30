Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Lowered by William Blair

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for TriNet Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TNET stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

