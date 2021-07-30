Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) Short Interest Update

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QYBX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Qian Yuan Baixing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Qian Yuan Baixing

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc focuses on the medical equipment diagnostic and biotech business. The company was formerly known as MDCorp. and changed its name to Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc in May 2018. Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

