Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) Short Interest Update

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QYBX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Qian Yuan Baixing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
