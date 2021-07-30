QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $148.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $100.70 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

