RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Update

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RDVWF remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. RadView Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
RadView Software Company Profile
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for RadView Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadView Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.