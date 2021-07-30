Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKUNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

RKUNY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

