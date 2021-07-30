Range Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.