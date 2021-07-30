Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980 ($25.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,863.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

