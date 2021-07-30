Raymond James Comments on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AY. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

AY stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $5,766,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

