Raymond James Comments on Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Hydro One alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.25.

TSE H opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.49. The stock has a market cap of C$18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$31.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.