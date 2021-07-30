Raymond James Cuts Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSRXF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 7,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,874. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.