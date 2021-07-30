Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$37.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

TECK opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

