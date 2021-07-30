Raymond James Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 16.01 and a 52-week high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
