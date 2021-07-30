Raymond James Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $515.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $466.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.80.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $456.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.73. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $466.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.