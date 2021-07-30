Raymond James Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$44.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock traded down C$1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.83. 511,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$13.28 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.