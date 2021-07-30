Raymond James Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $158.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $169.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

NYSE:PII opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

