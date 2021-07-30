Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

