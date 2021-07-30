RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Increased to $27.50 by Analysts at Stephens

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $25.50 to $27.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 35,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

