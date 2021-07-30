Real Matters (TSE:REA) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters (TSE:REA) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.90 million.

