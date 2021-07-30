Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on Real Matters in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.99.

Real Matters stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.00. 283,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. Real Matters has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$33.01.

In other Real Matters news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36. Insiders sold 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210 in the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

