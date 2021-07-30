Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Set at C$25.00 by Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a C$25.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.99.

Real Matters stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,377. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.68.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,614,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders have sold 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210 in the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

