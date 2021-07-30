Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coupa Software (COUP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) recently:

7/16/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Coupa Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Coupa Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Coupa Software was given a new $220.06 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software reported impressive first quarter fiscal 2022 results which benefited from continued strength in the uptake of Coupa Pay offerings and cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions. Continued momentum in Coupa Advantage Express, Strategic Sourcing, Risk Assess and Source Together solutions is anticipated to bolster its subscription services revenues going forward. Strategic acquisitions and a diversified customer base also bode well. However, the company is bearing the brunt of sluggish spend across small and medium sized businesses (SMB) due to pandemic-led macroeconomic weakness, which may impede growth in the near term. Also, the COVID crisis induced lower spend on travel, which could affect the adoption of Coupa Travel Sabre. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $381.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $272.00 to $254.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $386.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $386.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $216.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

